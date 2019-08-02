Bookkeeping, Birdies, Chip-ins and Deuces

By Leslie Stirling

Oh my goodness! The bookkeeping for the July 23 Ladies Golf was horrendous. And no, I am not exaggerating…well, okay maybe a tiny bit, but not much. There were eight Birdies, two Chip-ins and three Deuces and retros. And we had to figure out who gets what and how much. Keeps us on our toes. Donna Salle assisted me during Deb Rainer’s absence and I am ever so grateful. As usual our team mate, Lois McInnis, looked after loads of other things including hanging the Birdies on the tree and the chips on the Chip Off the Old Block. It will be good to see Deb back next week.

I can just hear you saying “but who had the birdies, etcetera?”. Carol Willox, Janice Advent, Lorie Chambers, Donna Salle, Lois McInnis, Evelyn Lucas, Cindy Leibel and Glenda MacLean scored Birdies while Audrey Rilcoe and Carol Willox had Chip-ins. Audrey Rilcoe, Susan Newberry and Ilke Marais had the deuces.

Campbell & Company sponsored Flight 1 with Janice Advent (41) winning low gross by retro. Donna Salle with a score of 41 (29) won low net. Flight 2 was sponsored by Kelly VanGenne of Expedia CruiseShipCenters with the low gross prize going to Terry Blaeser (49) and low net going to Cori Walker with a matching score of 49 (32). Flight 3 and 4 were sponsored by the Ladies Night Golf. Tracy Nasadyk scored 45 to win low gross in Flight 3 while Evelyn Lucas scored a 48 (28.5) to win low net. Low gross in Flight 4 was won by Lois McInnis with a 56 score while Anita Hill came in second with a score of 58.

Long Drives earned prizes for Glenda MacLean, Ilke Marais, Leslie Stirling and Wanda Amos while Barb Smith picked up a prize for Short Drive. Val Williams landed closest to the Accuracy Line and Terry Blaeser landed closest to the Orange Cone in 2. Long Putts were made by Louise Lodge, Babes Shanko, Audrey Rilcoe, Brenda Carl, Wanda Amos and Marla Hajmerle. Audrey Rilcoe had the Least Putts with 13 and Karen Elliot has the Most Putts with 27. Brenda Oakland had a KP in 3 on Hole 8. KP in 2s were made by Susan Newberry and Wanda Amos. Lois McInnis and Lori Chambers shared the KP in 3 on Hole 7. Both scored birdies on that hole which meant their third shot dropped right in the cup. KP winners were Jan Advent, Babes Shanko, Brandan Rose, Wanda Amos, Donna Salle, Cori Walker and Tracy Nasadyk. The usual suspects picked up balls and tees because they drove into the gully on Hole 7. There were a couple of new Gully Gals this week. Susan Mitchell and Leslie Stirling got a round of applause for joining this elite group of drivers.

A big shout out to our Hole-in-One sponsors. Alpine Meadow Resort and Barriere Auto Parts are two of them. The third prize is a painting by local artist, Bob Stirling. If it isn’t raining on Thursdays you can catch him at the local Farmers’ Market.

Our Cancer Fundraiser is quickly approaching. If you would like to make a pledge, please give me a shout and I will pick it up from you. The four lady Texas Scramble takes place on August 5th. Costs is $45 and includes golf, cart, dinner and prizes. The theme for the evening is Wigs. Be sure to register early.