BMXers win at national series race in Nanaimo

Elevel different riders from Nanaimo claim first-place trophies at Harbour City Nationals

The Harbour City Nationals series stop was held this past weekend, July 27-29, at the Nanaimo BMX Association’s Marie Davidson BMX Park. NEWS BULLETIN photo

Nanaimo BMX athletes got the opportunity to race at nationals on their home track.

The Harbour City Nationals series stop was held this past weekend, July 27-29, at the Nanaimo BMX Association’s Marie Davidson BMX Park.

Eleven different local BMXers had first-place finishes over the course of the weekend

Results include:

A pro – Hunter McGill, first, third; Benjamin Leslie, third, second.

15-16 girls’ cruiser – Ally Churko, first.

23-40 women – Dallas Gils, first, first, first.

7-and-under cruiser – Ronan Gow, second, first, first.

12 cruiser – Riley Harmison, third, third, third.

21-25 cruiser – Darcy Glencross, first, first, first; Michael Wiebe, second, third.

36-40 cruiser – Eric Beaudoin, second, second, third.

46-50 cruiser – Wes Cargill, third.

61-and-over cruiser – Greg McGill, first, first, first.

5-and-under novice – Charleigh Barfoot, second, third; Whistler Payne, first.

6 novice – Jayden Walton, second, second, second; Austin Lessard, third.

7 novice – Nathaniel Alexis, third, second, second; Zander Bosch, third.

8 novice – Tianna Mikus, first, second, first; Mason Parrish, second, third.

9 novice – Nicola Reed, second, third, third.

10 novice – Ethan Woods, second.

11 novice – Ethan Woods, third.

51-and-over novice – William Vass, second, first.

5-and-under intermediate – Olivier Beaudoin, second, third, third.

7 intermediate – Trevor Thomas, third, first.

8 intermediate – Miller Henry, first.

9 intermediate – Damion Cathrine, third, third.

10 intermediate – Tristin Phillips, first; Riley Gerow, third.

11 intermediate – Cooper Tilbury, first, first, first; Ty Godley, second, second, third.

13 intermediate – Forrest Poirier, third, third.

10 girls – Rhyan Barfoot, second, second, second.

13 girls – Keira Murphy, second, second, second.

8 expert – Tao Cofield, second.

16 expert – Mitchel Landry, third, third.

26-35 expert – Byron Bilton, third.

15-16 girls – Ally Churko, third.

