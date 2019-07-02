BMX riders race at Canada Day

Cranbrook BMX held races on July 1 to celebrate Canada Day at Balment Park

Spectators had a taste of BMX racing on Canada Day.

Cranbrook BMX held races at the track as part of the July 1 celebrations in the city.

Racers from not only Cranbrook but the surrounding area went head-to-head against each other.

BMX racing has been included in the Olympics since the 2008 games, but the 2020 Olympic Summer Games will see the addition of BMX freestyle.

As well, local Paralympian Tristen Chernove and his gold medals were present to talk to the riders and cheer them on.

