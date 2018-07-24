Blue Jays come out to the ballpark in Nanaimo

Toronto Blue Jays alumni, including Ricky Romero, left, and Roberto Alomar, sign autographs during a Blue Jays Super Camp at the Serauxmen Sports Fields on Tuesday during Baseball Week in Nanaimo. (KARL YU/News Bulletin)

Toronto Blue Jays were present for Baseball Week in Nanaimo festivities and Nanaimo Minor Baseball’s president says the MLB team has aided the sport’s growth in Canada.

As part of Baseball Week, Honda Super Camps were held July 24 and 25 featuring Jays alumni, including Roberto Alomar, second baseman on the 1992 and 1993 World Series teams. Mike Holyk, NMBA president, said those championships were instrumental in establishing baseball in the north.

“Certainly for the generation, and I was part of that generation growing up, it grew the sport,” said Holyk. “The Montreal Expos had some traction in Canada, but I think it made Toronto Canada’s team. I think everyone older than 35 … remembers those championship teams and the home run that Joe Carter hit. The generation we have now here at the camp probably doesn’t realize the impact; they have to go to Youtube to see all that.”

Holyk said the week is about promoting baseball in the Harbour City, including the Serauxmen Stadium Amateur Baseball Association’s efforts to renovate Serauxmen Stadium.

“We were planning an event, the Blue Jays were coming to town, we’re fortunate to have a relationship with Robbie Alomar and his agent … so it all kind of came together,” said Holyk. “We thought it’s a great way to highlight, not just one level of baseball in Nanaimo, but from five years old to the men and everything in between and the fact the Blue Jays are here just enhances it.

“So I think the goal is just to shine a light on baseball in this community and what we we’d like to be able to do with Serauxmen Stadium.”

GAME ON … A charity softball game benefiting Roberto Alomar’s Foundation 12 will be held Tuesday, July 24, at 6 p.m. at Serauxmen Stadium and will feature Toronto Blue Jays alumni as guest coaches. The game starts at 6 p.m. at Serauxmen Stadium. Tickets cost $10 for adults, while children under 13 will be admitted free. Baseball Week in Nanaimo culminates Friday when the Victoria HarbourCats of the West Coast League play an exhibition against a Nanaimo all-star team. That game is also a 6 p.m. start at Serauxmen Stadium. Tickets cost $10 for adults, and children under 13 get in free.

Roberto Alomar of #torontobluejays in #Nanaimo.

