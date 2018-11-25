Blue Fins getting ready for annual Christmas tree sale fundraiser

Members of the Williams Lake Blue Fins were busy getting in the holiday spirit this weekend

The Williams Lake Blue Fins Swim Club takes a trip just west of the city to cut down trees beneath the hydro lines for their annual Christmas Tree Sale at Canadian Tire. (Photo submitted)

Members of the Williams Lake Blue Fins Swim Club were busy getting in the holiday spirit this weekend preparing for their annual Christmas tree sale at Canadian Tire.

Members gathered at the hydro lines just west of the city during the weekend to begin collecting trees — already slated to be cut down in the near future — for the sale. Also on sale will be the local Kersley trees that are grown on the tree farm in Kersley.

Blue Fins tree sales begin Nov. 30 and will happen each weekend, plus Thursday and Friday afternoons, in the parking lot at Canadian Tire.

The Blue Fins run the tree sales as part of helping the community and raising funds for the team to support swimmers as they travel to multiple competitions throughout the season.

Last year the Fins gave back to Jumpstart at Canadian Tire — an organization that helps children afford sports in the community.

The team said it would like to thank the many people and businesses who help each year to make the sale possible including: Canadian Tire, Kersley Tree Farm, Broadway Rentals, BC Hydro, Tim Hortons, Save-On-Foods and 3 Gen Cabinetry and Construction.

