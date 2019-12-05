Bliss Littler steps down as head coach of BCHL’s Wenatchee Wild

Littler has helped the Wild become one of the flagship franchises in the junior A circuit.

Bliss Littler is stepping down after seven seasons as head coach of the Wenatchee Wild.

Citing health concerns that have bothered him the last two and a half years, Littler is handing the reins to his assistant, Chris Clark.

Littler will continue to function as the Wild’s general manager, devoting more attention to the business side.

“The team is in excellent hands,” Littler said. “Chris has a strong hockey mind and his vision is obviously in sync with our goals as an organization.”

Littler came to Wenatchee during the 2012-13 season. In his time with the Wild, he’s posted a record of 259-136-49 for a win percentage of .639.

He was behind the bench for Wenatchee’s first and only BCHL championship and led the Wild to their first league championship (BCHL’s Fred Page Cup) in 2017-18.

Littler’s overall coaching resume stretches back 27 years and includes championships in several leagues. He’s guided hundreds of players to NCAA Div I programs and had nearly 30 players selected in the National Hockey League draft. He leaves the bench as the winningest head coach in United States tier I and tier II junior hockey history.

“Obviously, first and foremost I want to express that my thoughts are with Bliss during this difficult time,” Clark said. “I am humbled and honored that Bliss and the rest of the management staff entrust in me to continue to uphold the highest standard that the Wild have displayed over the last 12 seasons. Leigh (associate head coach Mendelson) and I are excited to continue to work with the great group we have in the locker room.”