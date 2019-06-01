Black Widow Spinners clean up at National Jump Rope Championship

All 23 South Okanagan athletes placed in the event hosted in Olds, Alta., over May long weekend

Gisela Kilian (l-r), Vanessa McLennan, Paris Fletcher and Piper Wiltse during their four-man single rope routine at the 2019 National Jump Rope Championships in Olds, Alta. (Submitted)

Twenty-three Penticton jump ropers took their skills to the National Jump Rope Championship over the May long weekend.

According to the team’s coach, Cathy Cunningham, the Penticton Black Widow Rope Spinners “placed very well at provincials, which allowed the 23 jumpers to join the other 330 jumpers from across Canada” at nationals in Olds, Alta.

“The jumpers spent over 40 hours in the gym competing in single rope speed, power and freestyle as well as team and double-dutch speed and freestyle,” said Cunningham. “The local team had jumpers in age groups starting at 10 and under, up to the 30-plus age category.”

Samuel Kliever, Emma Menard, Helena Schales, Jordis Hickie and Bethany Holloway placed fourth in the 13/14 mixed team events. April Otke, Lauren Baker, Georgine Tolley and Presley Hickie placed sixth in the 11/12 female team overall.

“The Black Widow Spinners also had the only all-male team to compete, and that team placed first in all their events in the 13/14 male category,” said Cunningham. “And the team – Cameron Helm, Domenic Cacchioni, Tyler Baker, Finn Tolley and Taylor Gordon – broke some of their previous records.”

Cunningham said that Presley Hickie placed sixth overall and Lauren Baker placed ninth overall for the 10 and under females solo category. Jordis Hickie placed 2nd overall in the 11/12 female category and Helena Schales placed seventh.

Samuel Kliever placed fourth overall in the 13/14 male category, Izzy Landry placed seventh in the 18/19 female category and Thomas Cunningham placed second overall in the 18-29 male category. Coach Cunningham also competed and placed second overall in the 30-plus female category.

In the freestyle 11/12 male category, Taylor Gordon placed fifth, and in the freestyle 13/14 male category, Kliever placed second and Helm placed fifth. Landry also placed third for her routine in the 18/19 female category, and third in her pairs routine with Kliever.

In power (double unders), Tyler Baker placed fifth in the 11/12 male category and Domenic Cacchioni placed sixth. Kliever placed third in his power event for the 13/14 male age group.

“It was a great competition for the local jump rope team. All athletes came home placing in events, and with a field of close to 350 competitors, the team reached their goals for the season,” said Coach Cunningham. “After this competition, the team is now preparing for several shows, including B.C. Day and, of course, multiple shows at this year’s Peach Festival.”

For more information about the team, you can contact the coach through the Black Widow Rope Spinners’ Facebook page, or via email at c.cunningham@shaw.ca.

