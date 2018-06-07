Black Creek’s Schulte racing team back to defend Doorslammer title

The Schulte Race Team (SRT) from Black Creek has resumed its reign of terror on the Lower Mainland at Mission Raceway with their 1,200 horsepower '05 Cavalier drag race car.

The husband and wife team won the 2017 Canada West Doorslammer Championship and are defending their title in 2018.

The SRT is sitting tied for third place in the Doorslammer points after the first two races of the eight race series. They bowed out in the second round in the first race of the season but managed to battle to the finals for a second place finish on the second race weekend. The team also made the long trip to Nitro Raceway in Prince George to participate in the first annual “North versus South” race of the “24 of the Baddest Door Cars in Western Canada.” Joining the 12 quick cars invited from the South, SRT dominated the field, taking the win and the new crown back to the south, and back to Vancouver Island.

Driver Otto Schulte said, “Our car ran incredibly well and I did good, too, as a driver, so we were fortunate to bring the title home to the Island.”