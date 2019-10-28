Black Creek drag racing team reaches podium again

Black Creek's Schulte Racing Team (SRT) finished the 2019 drag racing season on the podium for the fourth season in a row, placing third.

The Schulte Racing Team’s Cavalier hits it in the final race of the 2019 Canada West Doorslammer series. Courtesy of Dean Murdoch, Speed Zone Magazine

The family drag race team has run their 1,200 horsepower Cavalier in the quick Canada West Doorslammer series at Mission Raceway for four years, winning one championship in that time.

Crew Chief Leslie Schulte said that despite the good performance, this season was somewhat disappointing.

“We held onto the top spot for five of the eight races but unfortunately after two wins in a row we kept getting beat in the early rounds by mere thousandths of a second. I guess we are used to these close duels going our way, but not this year.”

Driver Otto Schulte said the car ran perfect all season but he made a few driver judgment errors that cost them the opportunity to win another championship.

“What can I say? When you make instant decisions at 180 miles per hour, it’s not like you have time to think. Two races in particular where I gave back the stripe, essentially handing the win to my opponents, was frustrating.”

The SRT has been drag racing for 30 years and has 12 championships to their name, making them one of the fiercest and competitive drag race teams in B.C.

“Most drag race teams in B.C. would be delighted to achieve a podium finish,” Otto said. “Hey, we’re happy too, but once you taste victory, it’s hard to accept anything less than the best, eh?”

The SRT is holding onto hope that someday a quarter-mile drag race facility is built on Vancouver Island.

“It is time-consuming and grossly expensive taking ferries to the mainland to race,” Otto said. “It’s sad that the City of Campbell River dropped the ball on allowing the building of a motorsport facility at their large airport with vacant unused land. The airport is supposed to be for the citizen’s enjoyment, but for some reason the City refused to go forward on what would have been a major economic boom for them, and a huge benefit for island racers, fans and local businesses. Hopefully the Vancouver Island Motorsport Association can find another location and build a track before we’re too old to race anymore.”