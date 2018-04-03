BL Lions come to Burns Lake

Two members of the BC Lions visited Burns Lake recently and spoke to students and staff at Lakes District Secondary School. They spoke about The Be More Than A Bystander program. The program is designed specifically for youth in Grades 8 to 12, emphasizing the role everyone can play in promoting healthy relationships and creating more respectful, peaceful schools and communities. The Be More Than A Bystander program is based on the work of Jackson Katz, an educator, author and filmmaker, who is internationally recognized for his ground-breaking work in the field of gender violence prevention education. The assembly utilized video clips and multi-media to highlight the problem of gender violence and introduce the bystander approach to the students. (Submitted photos)

Two members of the BC Lions visited Burns Lake recently and spoke to students and staff at Lakes District Secondary School. They spoke about The Be More Than A Bystander program. The program is designed specifically for youth in Grades 8 to 12, emphasizing the role everyone can play in promoting healthy relationships and creating more respectful, peaceful schools and communities. The Be More Than A Bystander program is based on the work of Jackson Katz, an educator, author and filmmaker, who is internationally recognized for his ground-breaking work in the field of gender violence prevention education. The assembly utilized video clips and multi-media to highlight the problem of gender violence and introduce the bystander approach to the students. (Submitted photos)

Previous story
Three more wins for VIU baseball team
Next story
Revelstoke peewee team earns bronze at B.C. hockey provincials

Just Posted

BL Lions come to Burns Lake

  • 1 day ago

 

Wenatchee Wild goalie stymies Trail Smoke Eaters in Game 3 loss

 

B.C. sets tougher highway maintenance standards

  • 1 day ago

 

Blaze destroys home in McKinley Landing

  • 1 day ago

 

Most Read