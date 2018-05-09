Birdies and eagles of spring

Quesnel Golf Club hosted 72 Canfor employees for the first golf tournament of the year

The Quesnel Golf Club welcomed Northwood Recreation Association from Prince George for its first golf tournament of the season on Saturday (May 5).

The sun was beating down, the leaves were popping out for the first time all year and the course was playing nicely.

“The greens are a little soft,” says Aaron Hughes, who made the 90-minute drive south to compete with 71 of his Canfor colleagues.

“But that’s to be expected, as it was a dewy morning.

“They’re better than our game though,” he quips.

Kathy Gook, head golf professional with the club, says that the grounds crew were scrambling to make sure the course was up to par for the event.

“They had to clean the course completely of all debris from the winter and get water on the course right away because it dried out pretty quick,” she says.

“They’ve done a fabulous job getting it all back up and good to go.”

The club will be offering its junior program in the afternoons this week and is looking to continue its ‘9 and Wine’ initiative for couples looking for a nice night out this summer.

“We started it back up last year and it was very popular,” says Gook.

“So we’re going to be doing it twice a month on Fridays where they play nine holes and have a nice dinner out here on the patio.”