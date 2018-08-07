Billet families needed for hockey players

The Golden Junior Rockets continue to look for billet homes in Golden and the surrounding area to accommodate the hockey players during their time here.

The Golden Rockets are looking for billet families to house the players over the upcoming season. Star Photo

Although the team has a few homes for the players to live in, they are always looking for more people to step up and take the athletes in.

Homes are provided a monthly grocery allowance and season tickets to the games, and are given so much more than that, says Marko Shehovac.

“We’re still looking for billet homes. We’re in good shape right now,” he said. “Basically, they become a part of the family.”

The Rockets are looking for families that will welcome players into their homes and hearts, providing them with a safe and comfortable place to stay while they play with the local junior hockey team.

The players are kept busy with practises and community involvement, and require people to house them while they are away from home.

“They are responsible for whatever the normal chores are for your kids,” Shehovac said. “There’s a contract that the players and the parents of the players, and the billet homes sign. We have a contract with all of the rules that we have in place, and they become a family member.”

Shehovac and his family have had their own fulfilling experience hosting a junior hockey player in the past.

“Our experience is, when our son was small, we had taken in [a player], and the relationship we developed with him, he became a big brother to our son,” Shehovac said. “We went to his graduation and his wedding.”

Billet families are needed from September, and all the way into March if the Golden Rockets make the playoffs.

“There’s a real tight bond that you form with these kids, and it’s a lifetime bond,” Shehovac said. “We’re hoping to make it into the playoffs, so we’re hoping that we’re going from September to March.

For more information on how to become a billet family, or to sign up, contact Debbie Gudjonson at 250-344-5674 or Tammy Nagao at 250-344-6618.