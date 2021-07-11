Bike wash station now available at Tourism Discovery Centre

The City of Williams Lake has installed a new bike wash station at the Tourism Discovery Centre. Funded in part by the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association from its 2020 Catalyst Tourism Development Fund, the city successfully applied for grant funding that provided for these new amenities.

Mountain bikers, city officials, the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association and members of the Williams Lake Cycling Club gather outside the Tourism Discovery Centre at the location of a new bike washing station in the lakecity. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

“The project was a long-time goal of the Williams Lake Cycling Club, and we were pleased to work with them to develop the concept for this project that will provide an amenity for the many locals and visitors that use the Tourism Discovery Centre as a staging area for rides,” said Beth Veenkamp, Economic Development Officer for the City of Williams Lake.

“Creating amenities that level up our services available to riders is one of the goals of the Williams Lake Cycling Club,” said Shawn Lewis, WLCC president. “Amenities such as this complement our world class riding area and demonstrate that we take our role in destination development seriously. The bike wash along with the repair station and air pump make this a great addition to our assets.”

In addition the bike wash station, three new picnic tables have been installed at the TDC grounds.

The official opening took place on Friday, June 11.

