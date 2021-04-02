Bighorns get underway with 2021 season in Williams Lake

The WLBLA noted once the weather improves practices could take place outdoors

The Williams Lake Bighorns Minor Lacrosse Association is slated to begin practices this week for its 2021 season. (Image submitted)

The Williams Lake Bighorns Lacrosse Association is back — soundly cradled in the mesh — looking to make the most of another uncertain season in the lakecity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plans were in place to start practice Thursday, April 1, and the WLBLA said there will be several measures enforced to ensure for a safe season, including no contact and no travel.

The league will also be run in a three-on-three format with more details on specifics to be released once registration numbers and teams are firmed up.

“As of now the only equipment mandatory is a lacrosse stick and mouth guard, gloves and dry shoes are recommended,” the Bighorns said in a release.

“In the future a helmet may be needed, as well.”

Registration is still underway at a reduced, $50 rate due to the pandemic.

Practices times are Tuesdays and Thursdays as follows for the time being:

• 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. – mini tykes (2015/16), tykes (2013/14) and novice (2011/12)

• 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. – peewee (2009/10), bantam (2007/08) and U16 (2005/06)

The WLBLA noted once the weather improves practices at could take place outdoors at the Marie Sharpe elementary fields to allow for parents to watch and participate.

Current rules inside the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, as per provincial health guidelines, do not allow for spectators.

Paper registration forms are available and interested players can fill out a form when they arrive at their first practice via cash or cheque, with proof of child’s age.

For more information, or if you are interested in volunteering or coaching, e-mail bighornslacrosse@gmail.com.

