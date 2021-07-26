Big rigs featured at Black Creek’s Saratoga Speedway

By Doug Waller

Special to Black Press

The North American BIG RIG Racing trucks entertained the large crowd of more than 2,500 race fans Saturday, July 24 at Saratoga Motorsports Park Speedway.

Four classes of race vehicles including the 11 Old Time Racing Association cars, nine Ace Brewing Bombers and four Outlaw 4 Mini stocks were on hand.

The Outlaw 4 ministock main started with three cars, then quickly jumped to four with Shaun Constantine joining just before the green flag. Alex Mouner qualified fastest so started at the back of the pack and went on to capture the checkers. Troy Ferguson finished in second just 1.3 seconds back with Wes Pheaton in his recently acquired car finishing in third.

The Ace Brewing Bomber Main was eight cars taking the green flag to start their 50-lap race. Raymond Fortier was the first to the finish line. Chad Taks finished second after a good charge towards the front of the pack. Gary Marcus had finished second but was disqualified after a post-race technical inspection revealed restrictor-plate violations. Calvin Chamberlain captured the third-place trophy.

In the Old Time Racing Association 30-lap main, track local Duane Zeinstra of Black Creek, was the first to the checkered flag after being the Glacier Valley Homes fast qualifier and starting from the back of the 10 car field. George Jenson was second to the checkers 0.504 seconds back with Doug Richens finishing third.

The evening’s Feature race was the 40-lap North American Big Rigs main of seven turbo diesel engines under the hoods of these over 10,000 pound oval dominators. Brad Riplinger won the race by a margin of 0.373 seconds. Glen Creed finished in second. Earlier in the race day Glen Creed fast qualified with 19.357 second fast lap capturing the Glacier Valley Homes Pole award and Glen went on to finish just ahead of his daughter Ashley who was third.

On the upcoming July ending weekend, the drag race specialists show up at Saratoga Motorsports Park Speedway. Check out Saratoga Speedway on the web at https://saratogaracing.ca/ and on Facebook for more information. See you at the track.

ALSO: Saratoga Speedway sold to Courtenay family

—

Comox Valley Record