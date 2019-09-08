Big Offensive night helps Vees to back-to-back wins in Trail

The Penticton Vees used a five-point effort by Danny Weight and plenty of offence to help them to a 7-1 victory over the Trail Smoke Eaters on Saturday night at the Trail Memorial Centre.

The Vees kicked their offence into drive quickly in the game, like they did a night prior, and came courtesy of Danny Weight. Liam Malmquist sent a shot to the net that was kicked out by the left pad of Smoke Eaters goaltender Donovan Buskey before Weight jumped on the rebound for his first career BCHL goal and a 1-0 lead at the 4:34 mark.

Penticton continued to press as the period went along and their power play was the source of taking a two-goal lead. Weight set up a pass to the middle of the point where Conner Hutchison hammered a puck over the glove side of Buskey for his first goal of the season at the 15:22 mark of the opening frame.

Another power play goal extended the Vees lead to 3-0 with 1:33 remaining in the period with Jay O’Brien snapped his first goal of the season. Lukas Sillinger made a neat little backhand pass from the slot as he spotted O’Brien in the left face-off circle as he teed up a one-timer from his knee and popped the water bottle over Buskey’s left shoulder to stake the Vees to a three-goal lead heading into the 2nd period.

Scoring came early for the Vees in the second period as the visitors jumped ahead by a 4-0 score as Liam Malmquist found the back of the net. Malmquist got his way down the left side before wristing a shot past the glove side of Buskey for his 1st BCHL goal and a four-goal lead coming just 1:13 into the middle frame.

It was Malmquist again who helped the Vees to a 5-0 lead at the 8:03 mark of the 2nd period on a breakaway. Carson Kosobud spotted Malmquist at centre ice and fed him a pass that brought him inside the Smoke Eaters zone on the right side before beating Buskey though his blocker side for his second goal of the game and ending the night of the Trail goaltender.

Logan Terness came on and made 12 saves on 13 shots in relief but the Vees would add another tally in the 2nd and take a 6-0 lead. O’Brien banged home a puck on the blocker side with a 5-on-3 man advantage for his second goal of the night that extended the lead to six goals.

Steve Holtz completes the scoring in the game for Penticton that gave the Vees a 7-0 lead at the 5:03 mark of the 3rd period. Sillinger made a strong play at the blue line to hold the puck onside before David Silye passed off to Holtz in the left face-off circle as he beat Terness on the glove side for his first goal of the season and a seven-goal advantage.

The shutout bid of Vees goaltender Derek Krall was spoiled in the 3rd period at the 7:11 mark with Mike Colella besting Krall on the glove side as the Vees came away with their second straight win in Trail with a 7-1 final.

Derek Krall was outstanding in between the pipes, turning aside 29 of the 30 shots he faced in his first win of the season while Donovan Buskey stopped 12 of the 17 shots he faced in his second loss of the year before Logan Terness pushed aside 24 of the 25 shots thrown his way in his second appearance of the season.

