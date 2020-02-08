Big guns lead Cowichan past Bayside

Tyson Beukeboom and Carolyn Gudmundseth each scored two tries and Hannah McDevitt converted all of them as the Cowshore women’s rugby team defeated Bayside 28-19 at Piggie Park last Saturday afternoon.

“Tyson scored her tries with quick decision-making off of penalties, and Carolyn used her undying speed to run her tries in from outside the 22,” Cowshore coach Marlene Donaldson said. “The focus at practice going into this game was organizing our forwards on slow and working on catching and passing at pace. The players have been really diligent about making individual and team goals for each game and it is working in their favour.”

Players of the Game were Jenna Bugden in the centres, and Hannah Morten in the forwards after she came off the bench to make some big hits.

Cowshore will be in action again on Feb. 22 when they host Castaway Wanderers at the Westshore Rugby Club.