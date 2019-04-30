Big bats power peewee Chilliwack Cougars to Baden Tournament title

Riley Ashley led the Chilliwack offence, smacking three homers in an Easter weekend win.

Chilliwack’s peewee AA Navy Cougars improved to 13-0 with five Easter weekend wins.

The Cougars hosted the Baden Tournament over three days, leading off with a 5-1 win over Victoria’s Triangle Athletic Association, highlighted by the lockdown pitching of Ryan Post.

Riley Ashley clubbed a three-run homerun in Chilliwack’s second game, a 6-2 drubbing of Vancouver Community. Ashley hit another towering shot in an 11-1 win over White Rock.

Lucas Dykstra also went deep in a game that was mercy-ruled after five innings.

The one-sided win landed the Cougars in the semi-final round where they dispatched Cloverdale.

Ashley delivered another homerun and Terek Luff banged out a clutch RBI single in a 2-0 triumph.

The final pitted Chilliwack against an unbeaten team from Penticton.

Luff and Carson Noskie were the run producers in a 9-4 championship game win.

——————————————————————-

After bad weather wiped out a few games early in their schedule, the Chilliwack college-prep Cougars finally got some sunshine, and squeezed in two league games against the Township Blue Sox.

The Sox are a first-year team in the league hailing from Langley.

The Cougars out-slugged the newbies by a 10-8 count in the opener, but the pitching tightened up big-time in the rematch. Chilliwack’s starter, Mattias Klim, was locked in, leading his team to a 2-0 triumph.

Jackson Saunders led the offence with timely hits, driving in both Cougar runs.

——————————————————————-

Weather has also messed with Chilliwack’s midget AAA team, which was unable to practice for two weeks.

A young team, the Cougars need all the practice they can get. In one early-season double-header against the South Fraser Giants, Chilliwack had just one Grade 12 player in their lineup while their opponents dressed eight.

Despite facing a signicant age/experience gap in most of their games, the Cougars have stayed competitive.

In a recent double-header against the Penticton Tigers, the Chilliwackians showed flashes of what they’re capable of.

In the opener, they dug themselves into an early hole, falling behind 14-0 after two innings.

But, from that point on they out-scored the Tigers 6-3.

In the rematch, Cougar pitcher Meka Quintana turned in a dominant start.

Base hits by Josiah Hansen and Dawson Peters followed by a run-scoring double by Cooper Loeppky had Chilliwack up 2-0 in the first inning.

Brycen Berg and Brad Rae hit back-to-back singles to start the third inning and back-to-back doubles by Loeppky and Quintana produced four runs.

Penticton scored four of their own in the fifth inning, but the Cougars led 7-4 heading into the seventh.

Things fell apart from there.

Despite a heroic diving try by Hansen in center field, the Tigers loaded the bases on three bloop singles, and Quintana’s 113th pitch of the day went over the fence for a grand-slam.

The final was 10-7.