Better late than never: Langley’s Lee wins on final hole

Trailing by one stroke after 18 holes and tied heading into the final hole, Erin Lee came through when it mattered most.

The 12-year-old from Langley edged Burnaby’s Luna Lu to take top spot in the girls U15 division over the weekend (April 14-15) at the MJT Ford Series event held at the Chilliwack Golf and Country Club.

Lee shot rounds of 76-78—154 to beat Lu (75-80—155).

And Lee was one of five Langley golfers who secured top five spots in their respective age groups.

Emma Yang and Rachel Chung were second and third, respectively, in the girls’ 15-18 age group.

Yang, 15, shot 68-73—141 and Chung, 16, was 75-79—154. Vancouver’s Angela Zhang won the division with a 139.

Danny Im, 13, was fourth in the bantam boys division with rounds of 78 and 76 for a 154. Surrey’s Bailey Bjornson won with a 142.

And Ryan You, 15, was fifth in the juvenile boys age group with rounds of 81 and 84. Abbotsford’s Minho Sung won the division with a 151.

