Berth at bowling provincials right up lakecity youth’s alley

A Williams Lake youth bowler will have a shot at a youth provincial title in just under two months time.

Williams Lake youth bowler Kara-Lynn McAlpine, 10, throws a few practice balls Monday during regular Youth Bowling Canada (YBC) play. McAlpine is currently preparing for the upcoming YBC Provincials March 6-7 in Vernon where she will compete in the bantam girls singles division. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A Williams Lake youth bowler will have a shot at a youth provincial title in just under two months time.

Ten-year-old Kara-Lynn McAlpine recently learned she’d get a chance to compete among the best bantam-aged girls in the province March 6-7 at Lincoln Lanes in Vernon at the Youth Bowling Canada Provincial Championships.

Kara-Lynn finished with a silver medal last month at the Youth 5-Pin Zone Singles Championships held in Williams Lake at Cariboo Bowling Lanes. And when a qualified competitor from the Lower Mainland declared she wouldn’t be able to attend provincials, Kara-Lynn had the next highest score in the province, qualifying her for the event.

“She got the phone call just before Christmas asking if she was able to go,” said her dad and coach, Kevin McAlpine. “She was excited, and it’s a good opportunity for her so we decided to go.”

Kara-Lynn, who competes in the Zone 6 region spanning north from 100 Mile House in B.C., will join bowlers from six other zones across the province at the championships.

READ MORE: Bowlers land medals at youth five-pin zone championships

Kara-Lynn noted this will be her final year of eligibility in the bantam girls division as she will be aging up to the junior division next season.

“I was a bit surprised when they said I could go,” Kara-Lynn said. “So we’ve just been practicing extra days [in preparation].”

This will be Kara-Lynn’s third trip to a provincial championship, however, her first as a singles competitor. She competed at provincials with Piper Kosolofski of Williams Lake in 2019 in doubles, and with Renee O’Hara, also of Williams Lake, in 2018 where the two combined for a gold medal.

“I’m used to having a partner so it will be a bit different this time, and no coaching is allowed,” Kara-Lynn said.

“[For now] I’m working on trying to get rid of a curve on my shot.”

Outside of bowling, Kara-Lynn said she enjoys attending school at Mountview elementary, swimming lessons, soccer and basketball and is a member of Girl Guides.

READ MORE: Lakecity bowlers bring home medals from Prince George

“Right now she’s bowling twice a week,” Kevin said. “Her regular league on Monday and then an extra night on Wednesdays.”

At provincials, Kara-Lynn will bowl five games each day in one-on-one match play versus her fellow competitors where, after both days, results will be finalized.

sports@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter