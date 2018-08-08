Bennett smashes Para swimming marks

Nick Bennett has set new national marks in para-swimming.

The 14-year-old Parksville swimmer made some big splashes at the 2018 Canadian Swimming Trials in Edmonton, July 18-22.

That’s where the national team for the Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo was selected.

Bennett, who is a member of the Ravensong Breakers Swim Club, collected gold, silver and two bronze medals in the Para Multi Class category. He also broke three national para records in the 50-m free, 100-m free and 50-m breast.

To top it all, Bennett also won the male para-swim of the meet award for his 200-m freestyle performance.

Being one of the youngest competitors at the trials, Bennett wasn’t eligible to be selected for Para Pan Pacific this time, but may be eligible for future national team selection.

Bennett then travelled to Winnipeg where he met with fellow Breakers member Jakob Mbobela for the Canadian Junior Nationals.

He broke two more national para records in his S14 category.

Those were in 800-m and 1,500-m freestyle.

Para-swimming is Swimming Canada’s fully integrated swimming program for person’s with a disability from grassroots to elite.