Ben Thorne scores a fourth at the Commonwealth Games

"I've been to Australia a couple of times and they never disappoint."

Ben Thorne (centre) at the start of the race.

Kitimat speed walker Ben Thorne walked his way to a fourth-place finish competing in his first Commonwealth Games in Australia last month.

Thorne finished the race in 1:20:49, an ending he wasn’t expecting considering his condition before the race.

“I wasn’t really in a good shape before the race, but I was pleasantly surprised with the result. It was a lot better than I expected,” said Thorne.

He said the event in Australia was the best-organized event he’s attended, with good facilities and a big crowd.

“I’ve been to Australia a couple of times and they never disappoint,” added Thorne.

He recently graduated and is still deciding whether to enrol in grad school or to move to the Lower Mainland and find work.