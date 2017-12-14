Belmont senior girls volleyball team celebrates in style

Belmont Secondary school’s senior girls volleyball team was honoured, along with other school athletes, at a pep rally on Wednesday that celebrated the accomplishments of all the school’s athletes and gave the student body a chance to bid farewell to retiring principal Ray Miller.

The volleyball team was afforded a special place at the rally after winning their second provincial title as seniors and third in a row if you count their win as a junior squad.

second photo

“This is a very special group of athletes, who had just a phenomenal season,” said coach Michael Toakley.

“Last year when they won they were all just Grades 10s and 11s, so this year the entire team came back and were very strong.”

The team boasted a 59-1 season and Toakley explained that, at times, their success made it hard for the girls to maintain their composure.

“They had a big x on their back all season as the team to beat. It made it tougher on them, certainly,” said Toakley.

As a special treat, Langford Fire Rescue arrived at the rally to fulfill a commitment they have traditionally had to treat a team that wins a provincial title to lunch. The transportation to lunch was a bit unconventional, with the girls travelling in a series of four fire trucks.

“I’m sorry to say that eight members of the team will be moving on next year, with only four returning, but I look forward to seeing them play at university or provincial teams in the future,” said Toakley.

