Belmont athletes help clinch rugby bronze at Youth Olympic Games

Maggie MacKinnon (left), Kendra Cousineau and Madison Grant show off their bronze medals at the Summer Youth Olympic Games in Argentina. (Photo courtesy of Belmont Secondary)

Belmont Secondary women’s rugby players helped Canada’s Rugby Sevens youth team to a bronze medal finish at the Summer Youth Olympic Games in Argentina.

Three current Belmont students Maggie MacKinnon, Madison Grant and Kendra Cousineau and two Belmont graduates, Carmen Izyk and Olivia de Couvreur, rounded out the team of 12 who played six matches in three days.

Grant, Izyk and de Couvreur each scored a try in Canada’s first game, helping in the 24-15 win against Kazakhstan.

All five players scored at least one try in Canada’s second win against Tunisia, with Cousineau scoring three tries and Grant twice in the 50-7 routing.

Canada faced tough competition against New Zealand and France who handed the team their only losses of the tournament.

The team rebounded in the bronze medal match against Colombia in a close game to clinch the win, 24-19. Grant scored two tries and Izyk scored one to help the team reach the podium.

Grant, Cousineau, de Couvreur and Izyk also train with the Canadian senior women’s Sevens team.

