‘Bellies blast Langley Thunder

It was goals galore on Thursday night but unfortunately for the Langley Thunder, they were on the wrong end of a 19-14 score.

The senior A lacrosse team was at Queens Park Arena to face the New Westminster Salmonbellies, with the hosts improving to 4-0 in Western Lacrosse League action. The defeat dropped the Thunder to 1-3.

The game began well enough for the visitors as the teams were tied at two through five minutes. But a 6-0 ‘Bellies run gave New Westminster the lead for good. The Thunder did cut the lead to 8-5 after one period but never pulled any closer the rest of the way.

New Westminster stretched the lead to 13-8 after 40 minutes before the teams combined for another dozen goals – six apiece – in the final frame.

JP Kealey led the Thunder offence with four goals and eight points while Tyler Pace (one goal, four assists) and Connor Robinson (five assists) also delivering big games. Aiden Milburn (two goals, one assist), Cole Shafer (two goals, one assist), James Rahe (one goal, two assists) and Dylan LaCroix (two goals) all had multi-point efforts and Andrew Garant rounded out the scoring with a goal

The ‘Bellies were led by five goals and 10 points from Mitch Jones.

Next up for Langley is a home game at Langley Events Centre June 13 against Coquitlam. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

