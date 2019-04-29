Bella Coola’s Isaac Mack takes second place in bull riding at 29th Annual Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo

The 29th Annual Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo is in the record books, and the BC Rodeo Association season is officially underway.

Thousands in cash were awarded at this year’s rodeo, with several Cariboo cowboys and cowgirls raking in some dough for their efforts.

Bella Coola’s Isaac Mack took second place overall in bull riding. Mack racked up 79 points on a bull named Magnum. Mack has enjoyed a very successful start to the 2019 season: a couple of weeks ago the 19-year old was sitting in the top spot in Canada after just four rodeos. Mack plans to return to Bella Coola this year to compete for the hometown crowd at the annual Bella Coola Rodeo.

All three days of indoor saw the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex pack to the rafters, including Sunday’s performance where BC Cowboy Hall of Fame inductees Willie Crosina, Lawrence Elkins and Phillip Camille were honoured and recognized to kick things off.