Bella Coola enjoys successful softball tournament

We did it! The second annual May long weekend ball tournament was another success. The response from the participating teams was once again positive which makes the effort of organizing this event the most worth while. Thank you to all the teams!

A big thank you to John Morton for organizing the umpiring for the entire weekend and thank you to his recruits which included Barry Prong, Kevin O’Neill, Bob Rose, Troy Gurr, Roger Harris and himself. Rene Morton and Cynthia Harris took on the official scorekeeping job. Thank you not only for that but for answering the many, many, many questions all weekend of “What’s the score?”, “Who’s winning?” “What inning is it?” and so on.

Carl Harestad, Kim Moore, Lori George and Roxy Burnett made the set-up and take-down, the serving and the intake of the beer gardens so much fun! I do have to mention that it wasn’t as busy when the Strikers were playing. Just saying! Once again thank you Jim Dixon for driving the Community Bus making sure there was a safe way home. We have the Valley Ridge Riders to thank for having amazing burgers and hotdogs to keep our bellies full and Kupi Cafe with their delicious coffee and milkshakes.

It’s always great to see the spectators coming out to enjoy the games and other amenities the community offers at this tournament. The Alcoballics took first place this year with the Strikers coming up second. Way to go Alcoballics!! See you next year!