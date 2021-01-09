Bedford top Canadian at Indoor Archery World Series Online

A youth member of the Cariboo Archers was on fire Dec. 20 competing as part of the Indoor Archery World Series Online.
Sixteen-year-old Isaac Bedford, with the requisite witnesses and a certified judge in place, shot 60 arrows for a total score at 18 metres range, before sending off scores to the World Archery Federation.
Firing a final score of 579 out of a total 600, almost all of Bedford’s arrows landed inside a toonie-sized inner target.
Bedford finished first among all 14 Canadian competitors and placed 137th out of 835 men worldwide.
Despite being a teenager, Bedford competed in the Compound Men’s Open class, which is the most competitive among all categories.
Fellow Cariboo Archer, coach and world-class competitor, himself, Al Campsall was the certified judge for the event.
“Although I was the certified judge, I’m not officially coaching the kids right now,” he said. “However, I am pretty proud of Isaac’s success.”
