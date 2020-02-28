Beddome team wins Summerland junior curling championship

In curling playoff action, team Colton Beddome won the Summerland Junior Curling Championship over teams skipped by Hika McHardy, Hillary Robertson and Isabel Pastulovic.
The championship event was held on Feb. 25.
Up one point without the hammer, Beddome sunk a rock to the button behind guards for the win.
Summerland junior curling meets Wednesdays after school from mid-October to mid-March and is open to students of all ages.
