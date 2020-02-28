Beddome team wins Summerland junior curling championship

In curling playoff action, team Colton Beddome won the Summerland Junior Curling Championship over teams skipped by Hika McHardy, Hillary Robertson and Isabel Pastulovic.

READ ALSO: Summerland curlers begin season on the ice

READ ALSO: Canadian curling coach’s ‘shut up’ comment exposes frustration about fairness

The championship event was held on Feb. 25.

Up one point without the hammer, Beddome sunk a rock to the button behind guards for the win.

Summerland junior curling meets Wednesdays after school from mid-October to mid-March and is open to students of all ages.

To report a typo, email:news@summerlandreview.com.

news@summerlandreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Summerland Review