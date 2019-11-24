Beaver Valley splits overtime games vs Rockets and Rockies

Beaver Valley Nitehawks forward Bradley Ross scored the overtime winner in a 2-1 victory over the Columbia Valley Rockies on Saturday in Invermere. Jim Bailey photo.

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks picked up three of four points on the road this weekend.

Both Nitehawks games against the Golden Rockets and Columbia Valley Rockies went to overtime, with B.V. dropping a 5-4 decision in Golden on Friday before besting the Rockies in Invermere 2-1.

B.V. forward Bradley Ross scored the overtime winner on Saturday for his 17th of the season. Ross converted a setup from Nate Ingram with 1:02 to play in the second OT to earn the ‘W’. The victory leaves the Hawks just one point behind the Nelson Leafs for the Neil Murdoch Division lead, after the Leafs dropped both it’s matches to Kimberley, 5-0, and Golden, 5-3, on the weekend.

Simon Nemethy opened the scoring for B.V., beating Columbia goalie Casey James Thomson at 8:59 of the first period. However, the Rockies answered on a goal from Khale Skinner just over a minute later.

The game remained deadlocked at one, as B.V. dominated the match but could not beat the Rockies goalie through the remainder of regulation despite outshooting the Rockies 44-26.

In Friday’s match, B.V. jumped out to a 2-0 lead on goals from Marcus McEachern and Lucas Anselmo, however, the Rockets struck back before the period was out tying the game on goals from Jacob Dewar and Liam Morris.

Jayden Hendricks scored a second-period, power-play goal to give Golden a 3-2 lead at 14:00, and Lare Pahtayken made it 4-2 on another power play at 11:27 of the third.

B.V. battled back, and Edmonton native Philippe Lessard notched his third of the season with 8:25 to play, and Ethan Jang tied it at 4-4 with just under four minutes remaining in regulation.

After a scoreless first OT, the Rockets scored a shorthanded goal in the 3-on-3 overtime when Dante Pietrarca broke in and beat B.V. goalie Saran Virdee.

The Nitehawks outshot Golden 43-23, were 0-for-4 on the power play, and 2-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Hawks return to the Beaver Valley Arena for a game against the Dynamiters on Friday at 7 p.m.