The Beaver Valley Skating Club handed out its 2017-18 end of year awards last month. And the winners are:BVSC Canskater of the year; also Skate Canada Region Canskater Award Winner - Jonelle Piccolo.BVSC Most improved Rising Star – shared by Poppy Terpstra, Adleigh Rogers, and Payton Fowler.BVSC Junior Most Sportsmanlike – Sophie Louwe and Nathan Kreuzer.BVSC Senior Most Sportsmanlike – Jillian LeslieBVSC Most Improved Starskater - Annelise Morrison and Eileen ZhengBVSC Program Assistant of the year winner and BC/YK Section Nominee – Jillian LeslieBVSC StarSkate Athlete Award winner and BC/YK Section Nominee- Brenna PaulsenBVSC Participation Award – Brenna Paulsen, Claire Sibbald, Jillian Leslie and Bree Fitzpatrick.Starskate Gold Feet Award – Gold Interpretive – Yvie Gregory, Claire Sibbald and Brenna PaulsenB.V. skaters from back, left to right: Jillian Leslie, Annelise Morrison, Eileen Zheng, Nathan Kreuzer, Claire Sibbald, Brenna Paulsen, and Bree Fitzpatrick. Front, left to right: Jonelle Piccolo, Poppy Terpstra, Payton Fowler, and Adleigh Rogers. Submitted photo.

Beaver Valley Skating Club hands out 2017-18 Awards

After a successful season on the ice, the best of B.V. Skating Club earned their end of year awards.

submitted

