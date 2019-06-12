Beaver Valley Nitehawks trade for local product

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks acquired Rossland native Ethan Jang in a trade on Tuesday with the Creston Valley Thunder Cats.

The 18-year-old Rossland native played parts of two seasons with the Fernie Ghostriders, but was acquired at the Jan. 10 trade deadline by the Creston Valley Thunder Cats in a deal that sent Tyler Witzke to the Ghostriders, and Jang and Kory Zinck to Creston.

Jang scored 14 goals and 22 points in 50 games for the Ghostriders. He also played one game with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs of the BCHL, a team he had committed to in 2018.

In return, the Nitehawks sent the rights of 19-year-old defenceman and Calgary product, Kyle Guenter, along with forward Reese Tambellini, 19, and futures to the Thunder Cats.

Guenter is a solid blueliner who contributed four goals and 11 points in 40 games for the Hawks last season. Tambellini, a six-foot-two forward, played 14 games with B.V. before jumping ship to the Western States Hockey League where he played for the Utah Outliers and Northern Colorado Eagles.

Jang, a six-foot, 170-pound forward, “is a local player who will bring speed, skill, and size to our forward group,” the Nitehawks said in a FaceBook release.

Ethan’s brother Karsten played three seasons, 2015-18, for Beaver Valley.

