Beaver Valley Nitehawks hand out awards

The B.V. Nitehawks celebrated another Neil Murdoch Division title with their annual Awards Banquet

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks held their Awards Banquet on Sunday at the Riverbelle to honour excellence among their players and to thank their faans and many dedicated volunteers. The Rookie of the Year Award went to Zach Park, Top Defenceman award was shared by Brock Wallace and Nate Ingram, Phil Lessard earned the Most Sportsmanlike, goalie Kevin Engman Most Improved, Bradley Ross won Top Scorer and MVP, the Most Inspirational Award was given to Angus Amadio, Jarred Stocks was honoured with the Jaxon Joseph Award as the most popular Nitehawk, and co-captain Morgan Peace was awarded the Tyler Leavitt Memorial Award for leadership. The Nitehawks host the Castlegar Rebels on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. to start the KIJHL playoffs. John Piccolo photo.

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks take on the Castlegar Rebels in the first round of the KIJHL playoffs.

The Hawks won the Neil Murdoch Division title in dramatic fashion, beating the Nelson Leafs 4-2 in Nelson in the final game of the season on Saturday to clinch top spot.

Beaver Valley has a 5-1 record against the fourth-seeded Rebels this season, and will look for two wins at home this weekend.

