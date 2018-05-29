Beaulieu contines to roll in Modifieds at Saratoga Speedway

By Andy Guest

After a night of wheel to wheel action with the IMCA Modifieds, Saratoga Speedway returns to bumper to bumper fender crunching action this Saturday night featuring the Crash to Pass, Mad Max cars and a huge Hornet class on a night that runs rain or shine.

Oyster River’s Chris Beaulieu the 2017 Modified point champion continued his winning ways by capturing his second main event of the 2018 season after taking over the lead from Jeff May on the 25th lap on his way to winning the 35-lap feature race. Beaulieu would later capture his second win of the night after nipping Travis Stevenson at the checkered flag to win the second heat. Other race wins went to 15-year-old Tristen Zienstra and Brad Kotscherofski in the trophy dashes and Peter Molion in the first heat.

The Bomber cars were out for their second race of the season and the night belonged to Charlie Ackerman as he won both heat races and the 20-lap main event missing out on the trophy dash win which went to Chad Taks.

Filling out the night’s program were the Road Runners which saw defending point champion Ryan Guest collect wins in both the heat race and 12-lap main event.

Upcoming race events include the first visit from the high flying Wilroc Sprint cars on June 23 followed by the next week by the ever popular Crash to Pass boat race on June 30 followed the next week by the second visit by the Sprint cars July 7.