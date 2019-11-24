Beat by the Heat: Sicamous Eagles’ losing streak grows to six games

The Eagles will have a shot at returning to their winning ways in Kelowna on Nov. 26.

The Sicamous Eagles have ridden a losing skid to the bottom of the KIJHL’s Doug Birks Division.

The Eagles have not won a game since taking on the Osoyoos Coyotes on Oct. 26 and their record slipped to 8-13 following a defeat at the hands of the Chase Heat on Friday, Nov. 22.

Read More: Firefighters douse burning car after collision in Salmon Arm

Read More: Word on the street: What driving advice do you have for drivers experiencing their first Shuswap winter?

The Heat and Eagles faced off at the Sicamous and District Rec Centre. The home team got on the scoreboard first with a goal from Brayden Haskell on a play set up by Jaxon Danilec and Julian Fodor.

The Eagles’ lead held until the final minutes of the second period. Hayden Wiebe scored with five minutes left to play in the middle period to tie the game and Brett Alexander slipped the puck by Koltin Dodge to give the Heat the lead.

Neither team could get the puck by the opposing goaltender in the third period. The Eagles pulled Dodge in favour of a sixth skater with a minute to go, but they could not score to tie the game leaving the Heat to skate off with a 2-1 win — the sixth in a row for the Eagles.

Read More: Old-fashioned fun: Brad DeMille plans outdoor rink again for Salmon Arm

Read More: Salmon Arm parking meters take a beating over past few months

The loss to the Heat alone would not have been enough to drop the Eagles to last place in their division, but the Kamloops Storm who had been bringing up the rear for much of the season, made up ground with a pair wins against Kootenay Conference teams. The Storm sit a single point above the Eagles.

The Sicamous squad will be trying to snap their losing streak on the road against the Kelowna Chiefs on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

@SalmonArmjim.elliot@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter