BCHL’s Alberni Valley Bulldogs move game to Parksville due to ice rink closure

Prince George and Bulldogs to battle it out Tuesday, Nov. 19 at Oceanside Place

Alberni Valley Bulldogs defenceman Jackson Munro carries the puck behind his own net during a game against the Nanaimo Clippers on Wednesday, Nov. 13. GREG SAKAKI / BLACK PRESS

The BCHL’s Alberni Valley Bulldogs will be playing a game in Parksville as the City of Port Alberni’s ice rink remains closed for a third week in a row.

The Alberni Valley Multiplex has been shut down since Nov. 3, when a low-pressure ammonia leak was detected in the compressor room of the facility. All cracks and fissures have been repaired, but Technical Safety BC has refused to approve an inspection without more information. The city announced on Friday, Nov. 15 that the Multiplex remains closed indefinitely.

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs have postponed three games already and moved a game against the Trail Smoke Eaters to Campbell River’s Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Bulldogs president David Michaud explained that due to Trail’s schedule, it would not be possible for the team to return to Port Alberni later in the season.

Michaud says that the Bulldogs have found themselves in the same position with a game against the Prince George Spruce Kings scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 19.

“We need to get this game in so we don’t have to force Prince George to return to the Island for a single game in the middle of winter, when travel conditions are much less favourable for the Spruce Kings,” Michaud explained in a press release.

The game between the Prince George Spruce Kings and Alberni Valley Bulldogs will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at Oceanside Place in Parksville. Game time is at 7 p.m.

Michaud added that while “frustrations are growing daily with Technical Safety BC,” he is appreciative of the work done by the City of Port Alberni and the team at Accent Refrigeration to try and get the Multiplex up and running again.

“It’s an unfortunate situation for all of us to be in and we’re anxious for life to get back to normal as soon as possible,” he said.

Michaud also thanked the communities of Parksville and Campbell River for being so accomodating to the club.

Fans holding a paid ticket for Tuesday’s game can simply swap the ticket at the Bulldogs’ office on Monday or at the gate in Parksville. Ticket holders who are unable to attend can swap Tuesday’s ticket for a voucher good for any other 2019-20 regular season game.

Tickets for the game in Parksville can be purchased online at albernivalleybulldogs.ca.