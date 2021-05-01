BCHL: Point streak ends for Alberni Valley Bulldogs with loss against Cowichan

This marks the first time the Bulldogs have lost in regulation since April 11

Cowichan goaltender Jayden Shull looks for the puck during a scramble at the net. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs ended a nine-game point streak with a 2-1 loss to the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Saturday, May 1.

The Caps opened scoring in the first period, but the Bulldogs tied things up shortly afterwards as defenceman Ryan Nause picked up his first BCHL goal.

There was no scoring in the second, but the Caps took the lead in the third and finished with a 2-1 win. This marks the first time the Bulldogs have lost in regulation since April 11, with a 7-5 loss against the Victoria Grizzlies.

Bulldogs goaltender Bailey Monteith made 32 saves in the loss.

The Bulldogs are still in second place in the Port Alberni Pod standings. The team is back at it again on Monday night (May 3) with a game against the Nanaimo Clippers. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. You can catch the action on 93.3 The PEAK FM or on www.hockeytv.com.

Alberni Valley News

Cowichan defenceman Logan Rands and Bulldogs forward Ethan Bono battle for the puck during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on May 1, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Cowichan defenceman Logan Rands and Bulldogs forward Chase Klassen battle along the boards during a BCHL game on May 1, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)