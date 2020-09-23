BCHL Interior conference rivals face off in Okanagan Cup

With the regular season delayed until December, four teams are playing a 'meaningful' tournament

Four BCHL teams are getting creative with how they approach their ‘extended training camp’ schedule.

The West Kelowna Warriors, Salmon Arm Silverbacks, Vernon Vipers and Penticton Vees will launch the Okanagan Cup tournament Sept. 25. The schedule will include two sets of home-and-home action, with each team facing off against its rivals four times.

READ MORE: BCHL approves pay-to-play model for 2020-21 season if fans can’t attend games

READ MORE: BCHL approves rule change that moves one step closer to eliminating fighting

Games will take place on Fridays and Saturdays with each team playing a total of 12 round-robin games.

After a semi-final on Nov. 13, the tournament will wrap up with a championship game on Nov. 14.

“We are very excited to be back playing games again and not just exhibition games, these are meaningful games,” said Warriors president Chris Laurie. “The Okanagan Cup will have four strong rivals competing hard for a unique title. It is unfortunate our fans won’t be permitted in the building to support our team, but all of our games will be broadcasted online on HockeyTV and some on Shaw TV. Game highlights will be posted on our website and social media platforms following the games.”

Chilliwack Progress