BCHL: Grizzlies claw back to beat Bulldogs

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs were unable to hold onto a 2-0 lead during a Wednesday, Dec. 13 game at home against the Victoria Grizzlies, who came back to win it 3-2.

The Bulldogs came out flying in the first, outshooting the Grizzlies 21-5. Forward Isaac Tonkin-Palmer netted the first number for the Bulldogs late in the period. Forward Tyler Vanuden added to the Bulldogs’ lead with another goal in the second.

However, the Grizzlies struck back quickly with two in succession late in the second—the first a powerplay goal by Alex Newhook. They added to their lead with a third goal early in the third period.

Although the Bulldogs outshot their opponents 44-28 overall, they were unable to tie things up or regain the lead.

The Bulldogs look to regroup with a home game against the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Saturday, Dec. 16. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at Weyerhaeuser Arena.

