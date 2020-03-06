BCHL grad Alex Newhook wins national NCAA awards

A 1st round draft pick of the Colorado Avalanche, Newhook led all NCAA scorers in points last month.

Former Victoria Grizzlies forward Alex Newhook is having a fantastic freshman season with the NCAA Boston College Eagles. (Black Press file photo)

BCHL grad Alex Newhook continues racking up awards in NCAA Div 1 hockey.

The Victoria Grizzlies alum is the first place since 2016 to win the national rookie and player of the month awards after putting together a statistically superb February with Boston College.

Newhook led all NCAA skaters last month with 20 points, 11 assists, two shorthanded goals and a plus-14 plus/minus rating.

READ MORE: Victoria Grizzlies star up for two CJHL awards

READ MORE: Newhook ranked 13th on final Central Scouting pre-draft list

The Newfoundland product registered six multi-point outings in nine games, including a five-point explosion on Feb. 15 in a 6-2 win over Merrimack. Newhook recorded at least one point in all nine outings in February and ended the month riding a 10-game point streak.

Last Saturday, he became the first Boston College rookie since Colin White in 2016 to record 40 points in a single season.

The 2019 Colorado Avalanche first-rounder led the BCHL in scoring with 102 points and was named the league’s MVP last season. In two seasons in Victoria, Newhook amassed 168 points in 98 regular-season games and another 33 in 27 playoff contests.

@ProgressSportseric.welsh@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack Progress