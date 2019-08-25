BCHL: Bulldogs fall to Capitals in third preseason loss

After a 6-4 loss against the Cowichan Valley Capitals at home on Saturday, Aug. 24, the Alberni Valley Bulldogs are still looking for a preseason win.

Before Saturday’s game, Bulldogs head coach Joe Martin said that he was happy with main camp so far. The first game against Powell River on Thursday, Aug. 22 featured “a lot of young guys,” said Martin. Goaltender Luke Pearson made his debut in a Bulldogs’ uniform and newcomers Jacob Bosse, Tommy Bannister and Moe Acee drew into the lineup. Despite goals from Ethan Jones and Stephen Castagna, the Bulldogs dropped their preseason opener, 3-2 in overtime.

“I think it was a solid debut,” Martin said after the game. “It was nice to be able to get into some game situations and get a good look at some players who we think can be solid contributors to our club this year

Friday’s game against Powell River, however, “was not a good game,” said Martin. Although defencemen Jackson Munro and Ryan Novecosky each scored one for the home team, the Kings took the game 7-2.

Saturday’s game against the Cowichan Valley Capitals saw more veterans in the lineup. The Bulldogs opened scoring with a shot from Castagna just two minutes into the opening frame, but the Caps tied things up a few minutes later, then took a 3-1 lead in the second period.

Despite another goal from Castagna in the third period, and two from Bulldogs’ newcomer Chase Klassen, the Caps took the game, 6-4.

The Bulldogs will hit the road next, taking on the Capitals at the Cowichan Community Centre on Wednesday, Aug. 28. Their final game of the preseason will be in Powell River on Friday, Aug. 30.

