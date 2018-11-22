BCHL: Bulldogs deal assistant captain in exchange for power forward

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs have completed a trade with the Cowichan Valley Capitals, acquiring the playing rights of forward Ryan Moon in return for defenceman Spencer Hora.

Moon has scored three goals and added four assists in 14 regular season games with the Capitals. He spent the previous two seasons with the Trail Smoke Eaters, combining to score 14 goals and 30 points in 89 games. He also suited up in 11 playoff games last season as the Smoke Eaters advanced to the Interior Conference finals.

“Ryan is a physical power forward who can contribute offensively and be a tough guy to play against in all three zones,” said Bulldogs head coach Matt Hughes in a release. “We had been looking to add a player who would challenge for minutes in our top-six forward group and we feel Ryan can do that. We’re excited to have him join us.”

In return, the Bulldogs have parted with an assistant captain and experienced defender in Spencer Hora, who was acquired in a January 2018 trade from the West Kelowna Warriors. Hora picked up five assists in 26 games this season.

“It was a very difficult decision moving a tremendous person and leader like Spencer,” said Hughes. “He quickly became a fan favourite after we picked him up in January because of how hard he plays, and he was well-liked and respected in our dressing room. We wish him all the best with the Capitals and appreciate the big role he played in our leadership group this season.”

Moon is expected to arrive in Port Alberni in time to make his Bulldogs debut when the Victoria Grizzlies visit on Friday night.