BCHL: Brandon Shaw joins Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ bench as assistant coach

Shaw spent the last two years as an assistant coach with the Merritt Centennials

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs have announced that Brandon Shaw will be joining the team as an assistant coach and Player Development Coordinator.

Shaw spent the last two years as an assistant coach with the Merritt Centennials, working under current Bulldogs’ head coach Joe Martin. Prior to joining Martin’s staff in Merritt, he worked as an assistant coach with the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League’s Cambridge Winter Hawks.

“I’m extremely excited to work with the Bulldogs and their first class staff and ownership,” Shaw said in a press release. “I’m very familiar with Joe and believe that he’s not only one of the best coaches in the hockey world but also one of the best people and mentors. I’m looking forward to working with Joe, the rest of our staff and players and the recruits we have coming into the Bulldogs organization. There’s the potential for these players and our team to be great and do great things.”

Shaw said he is also excited to be a part of the Alberni Valley community.

“Every time I’ve visited Port Alberni over the past two years, they’ve had a great fan base that brought excitement into the building,” he said. “Port Alberni is a place where players, coaches and the whole organization can thrive with that type of great support. I’m looking forward to helping our players earn college scholarships while we work towards building a team that will compete for a national championship.”

Last season, Shaw helped guide the Centennials to their best record since the 1978-79 season, winning 36 games and finishing in a tie with Penticton for first place in the Interior Division.

“I’m very happy to add Brandon to our coaching staff in a new role for the Bulldogs,” said Martin. “His skill set in player development and analytics will help our current players grow as they’re being pushed on the ice and his scouting experience will continue to bring new and exciting players into our program.”

The Bulldogs will open Main Camp at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Monday, August 19 and open their exhibition schedule at home against Powell River on Thursday, August 22.