BCHL announces schedule for 2018 Showcase

The annual event draws a legion of pro and collegiate scouts to Chilliwack's Prospera Centre.

Harrison Blaisdell (right) will lead his Chilliwack Chiefs into battle versus the Cowichan Valley Capitals and Wenatchee Wild at this September's Bauer BCHL Showcase. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

The Chilliwack Chiefs will face the defending BCHL champs in one of their two 2018 Bauer BCHL Showcase games.

The junior A league released the schedule for the annual event Tuesday.

The Chiefs will take on the Wenatchee Wild in their second match after taking on a far less intriguing foe, the Cowichan Valley Capitals, in their opener.

All 17 BCHL teams will be in town Sept. 20-22 for 17 regular-season games during the third week of the schedule. Results count toward the standings.

All games will be played at Prospera Centre, with both ice sheets in use. Last year’s Showcase only utilized the main sheet and ran two extra days.

This is the seventh year for the Bauer BCHL Showcase, which has been held in Chilliwack from day one.

The event is expected to attract serious attention from members of the NHL and NCAA scouting ranks. Each Showcase to date has seen almost all National Hockey League teams and the majority of NCAA teams represented with as many as 200 scouts filling the building.

Sept 20 – Penticton vs Surrey

Sept 20 – Langley vs Trail

Sept 20 – West Kelowna vs Prince George

Sept 20 – Powell River vs Coquitlam

Sept 20 – Vernon vs Nanaimo

Sept 20 – Victoria vs Merritt

Sept 21 – Trail vs Powell River

Sept 21 – Nanaimo vs West Kelowna

Sept 21 – Wenatchee vs Alberni Valley

Sept 21 – Prince George vs Penticton

Sept 21 – Salmon Arm vs Victoria

Sept 21 – Cowichan Valley vs Chilliwack

Sept 22 – Alberni Valley vs Salmon Arm

Sept 22 – Coquitlam vs Cowichan Valley

Sept 22 – Surrey vs Vernon

Sept 22 – Merritt vs Langley

Sept 22 – Chilliwack vs Wenatchee