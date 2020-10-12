BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs winless on the road over long weekend

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Caige Sterzer battles it out with a Capitals player during a weekend exhibition game in Duncan. (KEVIN ROTHBAUER / BLACK PRESS)

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs went winless over the long weekend with a pair of 3-2 losses to the Cowichan Valley Capitals in Duncan.

In a press release, the team described it as “a Jekyll and Hyde start” to the extended pre-season, after the Bulldogs had opened with a pair of convincing wins the previous weekend at home.

In Friday’s 3-2 loss, Tyler Kostelecky and Chase Klassen had goals while Jackson Glassford made 30 saves in the Bulldogs crease.

On Saturday, the Caps had a 3-1 lead after the first period and weathered the Bulldogs storm in the third after Dawson Tritt scored to pull the Bulldogs to within one at 3-2. Jacob Bosse had the other goal for the Bulldogs. Goaltender Luke Pearson turned aside 25 of 28 shots.

The Bulldogs will get back at it with a pair of home games this weekend. On Friday, Oct. 16, the Victoria Grizzlies will pay a visit, while Saturday, Oct. 17 will see the Nanaimo Clippers make their first appearance of the year at the Dawg Pound.

Alberni Valley News