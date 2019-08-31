Alberni Valley Bulldogs have traded veteran blueliner Ryan Novecosky to the West Side Warriors for future considerations. SUBMITTED PHOTO

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs trade veteran defenceman as pre-season ends

Ryan Novecosky moved to West Kelowna Warriors

  • Aug. 31, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs have completed a trade with the West Kelowna Warriors, sending 2000-born defenceman Ryan Novecosky to the Okanagan club in return for future considerations.

Novecosky joined the Bulldogs at the beginning of the 2018/19 season and played in 52 regular season games, scoring two goals and adding eight assists along with 25 penalty minutes. He also suited up in all four games of the team’s first round playoff series against the Victoria Grizzlies.

“Ryan is a tremendous young man who will have an increased opportunity to develop in West Kelowna,” says Bulldogs head coach Joe Martin. “We’d like to thank him for his contributions and wish him well with the Warriors.”

The Bulldogs will start their regular season schedule the same way they ended their pre-season, with two away games in Powell River. Sept. 6–7. They play Nanaimo Clippers on Friday, Sept. 13 at Frank Crane Arena, then their home opener on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Previous story
SPORTS BRIEFS: BMX champ wins pump bike qualifiers, LOSC swimmer shatters club record, TWU soccer teams struggle
Next story
Small-town feel is just right for Hope golfers

Just Posted

Most Read