BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs open the 2020-21 season with game against Grizzlies

Port Alberni has been named one of five hubs for the BC Hockey League's restart

The Bulldogs will take on the Victoria Grizzlies to open the 2020-21 season. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs are returning to the ice today (Friday, April 2) for the first game of the 2020-2021 season.

Port Alberni has been named one of five hubs for the BC Hockey League’s restart. Four teams from the BCHL’s Island Division will be playing all their games at the Alberni Valley Multiplex.

The Bulldogs will get things started on Friday evening with a game against the Victoria Grizzlies. On Saturday, the Bulldogs will face the Cowichan Valley Capitals at 7 p.m. Puck drop for both games is 7 p.m.

Although fans will not be allowed to watch games in person at the Alberni Valley Multiplex, there are still ways to catch the action:

– All BCHL games will be streamed live on www.hockeytv.com, although a subscription is required to view the videos.

– Local radio station 93.3 The Peak will also be broadcasting the game live. The pre-game show starts at 6:45 p.m.

Alberni Valley News