BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs fetch VIJHL Rookie of the Year

Chase Klassen of the Westshore Wolves takes a shot on goal for his Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League team during the first-ever VIJHL-PJHL Prospects Game at the Nanaimo Ice Centre on Sunday. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs have signed the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League’s Rookie of the Year for the upcoming season.

On Sunday, March 22, the Bulldogs announced that 2002-born forward Chase Klassen has committed to the Bulldogs for the 2020-21 season.

Klassen collected 54 points (33 goals, 21 assists) in 54 games with the Westshore Wolves in the VIJHL this past season. He led all rookies in scoring and was named the VIJHL’s Rookie of the Year.

Klassen also suited up for six games with the Bulldogs during the 2019-2020 season and notched his first BCHL goal on February 16 against the Merritt Centennials .

Klassen said he is “pretty excited” to play at the Dawg Pound in the near future.

“I’m very excited to be a Bulldog,” said Klassen, who is a product of Victoria. “It’s been a goal of mine to join the hockey club ever since my Grandma and Grandpa took me to a game when I was six years old. I’m looking forward to playing in Port Alberni because the atmosphere is electric with all the fans.”

Bulldogs head coach and general manager Joe Martin said he was “thrilled” to add Klassen to the Bulldogs lineup for next season.

“Chase is a player we got to know well during the season as an AP,” he said. “Chase plays the game with energy and physicality, He’s an honest player who we are excited to welcome back full-time next season. We know he will grow to become a big part of our club in the seasons ahead.”

