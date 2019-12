Bulldogs will be back on home ice for a double header against the Powell River Kings

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs ended 2019 on a high note, picking up three straight wins on the road.

After a 5-2 win in Wenatchee on Friday, Dec. 20 and a 6-4 win in Langley on Saturday, the Bulldogs clipped the Surrey Eagles on Sunday 3-2 in a shootout.

The Bulldogs are now 20-14-0-2 on the season and will be back on home ice for a double header against the Powell River Kings on Friday, Jan. 3 and Saturday, Jan. 4.