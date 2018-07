Shirin Anjarwalla from the Nanaimo Golf Club practicing her putting drill with a string. (Submitted file)

The public is invited to watch the end of the tournament at Kimberley Golf Club.

The BCGA Junior Girls Golf Championship has been taking place at Kimberley Golf Club this week. Today, Friday, July 6, 2018, is the final day of the competition.

KGC Sponsor Director, Bob McLean says that the public is welcome to head down to the competition and watch between 8am and 2pm today.

Currently, Leah John from Vancouver holds the lead, followed by Phoebe Yue from West Vancouver, and Amanda Minni from Delta.

For all of the results head to the BCGA website.